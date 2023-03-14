'Khan has double standards on accountability': Maiza Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N's leader Maiza Hameed on Tuesday criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his ' double standards' on the issue of accountability and asked him to appear in courts courageously like Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

"Khan should face the same fate which he had done to his opponents", she said while talking to ptv news channel.

She further said that Niazi compromised the prestige of the state by selling Tosha Khana gifts from friendly countries and making a profit.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is the only ruler who has not kept any expensive gift from Tosha khana, she said.

Replying to a question, she said that Khan's four-year government not only destroyed the economy but also put national security at stake.