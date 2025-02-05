Khan has withdrawn his demand for a judicial commission regarding elections: Khuhro

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro stated that while democracy and parliamentary governance exist in the country, which is a positive aspect, the nation is still grappling with inflation, which has reduced by 3%.

These views were expressed by him in Larkano Press Club while talking with media persons.

Khuhro emphasized that the agricultural sector has become a neglected area in the country, and it must not be ignored. Farmers have been left at the mercy of the market, where they are not receiving fair prices for their produce. The agricultural sector has been facing numerous challenges, and the imposition of agricultural taxes by governments sends a message that they need more support, or else we will face poverty and bankruptcy. Therefore, all provinces have agreed to impose agricultural taxes.

He mentioned that Pakistan has a surplus of wheat, and the government should announce that it will not allow imports by both public and private sectors. The official price of wheat is 4,000 rupees, while the market price is 2,400 rupees, which needs attention. Due to low prices, wheat production has decreased by 50% per acre.

He noted that rice exports generate good income, but the role of middlemen should be eliminated. The Federal government has been urged to complete the Sukkur-Karachi Motorway project, which has been pending for over 10 years, either through public-private partnership or at the government level. He stated that Sindh played a crucial role in the creation of Pakistan and its economy, and thus, the Karachi Circular Railway, a demand of Sindh, is necessary.

He highlighted that during the recent floods, 2.2 million homes were damaged, and water drainage remains a challenge. While the world has helped, the process of rebuilding homes is slow. Floodwater will be drained through the RBOD and LBOD systems. The RBOD project, which started at 14 billion rupees and escalated to 40 billion, has now reached 64 billion rupees and has been stalled for years. It must be resumed immediately. Special attention should be given to irrigation to save water, and canals should be reinforced.

Due to water scarcity, much land remains uncultivated.

He stressed that water is scarce, and all provinces should share it equally. Previously, 3.6 million acres of land in Sindh were cultivated, but due to seawater intrusion in Thatta, Sanghar, and other districts, this land has become barren. We have saved Sindh from disasters like the Kalabagh Dam and will continue to fight against other conspiracies and calamities. He mentioned that funds for 200 schemes in Sindh were frozen during the caretaker government, while Punjab's caretaker government continued to work with available funds. Out of six canals, one is the Katchi Canal, the second is the Rainee Canal, the third is the Thar Canal, and two are from Punjab. Water for these canals is drawn from the Indus River. According to IRSA, water is not available in sufficient quantities, so how can these canals be built? The federal government has announced that no amendments will be made to the IRSA Act.

He noted that the canal issue was not presented at forums like NEC, ECNEC, or CCI, nor was any approval sought from any forum. He mentioned that 190 million Pounds were to be deposited in the government treasury by PTI, but the funds were given to a private individual, leading to money laundering, for which the UK government imposed a fine. In this case, Imran Khan was sentenced by the court, and rivo was also involved. PTI leaders held protests on May 9 and November, and we asked what the issue was, but PTI leaders said they would not talk to the government or anyone else except the establishment. Imran Khan should respect the civilian government, not the establishment. After 25 days of talks, some demands were presented, and when they were not accepted, threats were issued. PTI did not demand a judicial commission for elections, which means Imran Khan has withdrawn his demand for a judicial commission regarding elections.

He stated that news of unrest is heard daily, and after the recent incident in Neodaro, there is a need to further improve the law and order situation.