Khan Klub: A historic building falls prey to commercialization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Once a symbol of Peshawar’s rich historical legacy, Khan Klub—constructed by Mughal rulers in 1800—has started losing its charm due to opening of shops of trade and commercialization.

Located on Ashraf Road near Hastnagri Bazaar, it was once a sanctuary for domestic and foreign tourists, renowned for its boutique-style architecture, tranquil ambiance, and rich cultural heritage.

The building, with its fine Mughal craftsmanship and wooden artwork, attracted dignitaries and foreign visitors, offering them a unique glimpse of Peshawar’s historical significance.

However, in recent years, Khan Klub has deteriorated due to commercialization, having been converted into a storage facility and general stores.

The building's intricate woodwork and architectural elegance have suffered from neglect, and its once-peaceful surroundings have been overtaken by dust, garbages and clutter.

The four-story structure, built on a modest five-marla plot, is now in a state of disrepair and requires urgent attention to prevent its collapse.

Bakhtzada Khan, a senior research officer at the KP Archaeology and Museum Department, lamented the loss of Khan Klub’s historical value, calling it “a home of centuries-old civilization.”

He emphasized that the building’s conservation is crucial for preserving Peshawar’s cultural identity.

Khan Klub was once a preferred destination for foreign tourists, ambassadors, and dignitaries. Before 2001, booking a room was a challenging but rewarding experience for visitors, who were drawn to the hotel's serene environment, traditional Peshawari music, and proximity to historical landmarks like the Balahisar Fort, Mohabat Khan Mosque, and the Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

He said guests enjoyed local delicacies such as Peshawari Palao, Qehwa, and aromatic teas while being serenaded by live musical performances featuring the Rubab and Tabla.

In 1995, local businessman Inayatullah Khan, with the support of Irish-American Martin Jay Davis, formally transformed Khan Klub into a full-fledged hotel.

It quickly became the most popular choice for tourists seeking an authentic Peshawari experience.

Despite its decline, the building’s owners have expressed a willingness to restore its upper floors for tourist use, provided the provincial government offers financial support for repairs.

Experts estimated that at least five million rupees are needed for the renovation and conservation of the building, including restoring its exquisite artwork and intricate balconies, which have been severely damaged by earthquakes, torrential rains, and changing weather patterns.

Each of Khan Klub’s eight rooms was once unique, offering guests a personalized experience. The “Garnet Room” offered stunning views of Peshawar’s old city and the Koh-e-Shalman mountains, while the “Peridot Room” boasted a 12-foot ceiling and a balcony with views of the walled city.

The building also housed a Mughal-era restaurant where guests could sit on takiya (pillows) while enjoying live traditional performances.

In a bid to preserve Peshawar’s cultural heritage, the KP government has initiated several restoration projects, including the Cultural Heritage Trail, which includes renovations of key historical sites such as the Ghanta Ghar, the Bazaar-e-Kalaan, and the Sethi House, a building famous for its intricate woodwork.

The renovation of these sites is part of a broader effort to protect 1868 ancient houses, monuments, and religious places in KP, including Khan Klub, which have been included in a protected list.

Despite these efforts, experts urge the KP Cultural and Tourism Authority, along with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, to take swift action and provide financial support to the owners of buildings like Khan Klub to conserve these architectural treasures before they are lost to commercialization and neglect.