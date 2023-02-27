PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Khan Club, a historical building in Peshawar City constructed by Mughal rulers in 1800, has started losing its eye-catching ancient architecture and woodwork after it was converted into floor godwons and general stores for monetary gains.

Located at Hastnagri bazaar near Balahisar fort and Chowk Yadgar, Khan Klub's four-storey building built on five marla land was in shamble currently with no facilities for tourist and art lovers for which it was once famous far and has required immediate reconstruction and conservation work before it falls.

A visitor while passing on Ashraf road near Rampura gate would remain extremely disappointed after seeing the deteriorating boutique-style primitive building with dust of floor, fodder and materials of daily use commodities everywhere.

"Khan Klub is neither a hotel nor a guesthouse or Havalli, but it is a home of centuries-old civilization reflecting Mughal era architecture and traditional craftsmanship and its conservation was need of the hour being an identity of Peshawar,' said Bakhtzada Khan, senior research officer KP archeology and museum department while talking to APP on Monday.

"Khan Klub was the most preferred choice of foreign tourists and dignitaries for stay at Peshawar due to its peaceful environment, architectural significance and close proximity with historical buildings including Balahisar fort, Mohabat Khan mosque and Qissa Khwani bazaar," he said.

"Before 2,001, booking of a room was a herculean task for foreign tourists, ambassadors and missions, who stayed here due to its pleasant atmosphere, mouthwatering cuisines, cultural music and closed location with other historical buildings including Qisa Khwani bazaar, Ghanta Ghar, Mohabat Khan Mosque, Chowk Yadgar, Ghanta Ghar and Sethi House," he said, adding in its main halls were flooded with tourists where they enjoyed the traditional Peshawari music including 'Rubab with Tabla.

The tourists explored the historical Chowk Yadgar monument constructed in 1892 after it was dedicated to General Hastings and were highly impressed by the historical Mahabat Khan mosque's architecture built in 17th century by the Mughal Governor Mohabat Khan.

Peshawar Museum, which is the lone museum of Ghandhara Art with complete life story of Lord Bhudda housing around 30,000 artifacts and statues had drawn Ghandara art lovers and enjoyed the traditional Peshawari Qehwa at historical Qissa Khwani bazaar in the company of the international storey tellers.

Besides cultural programs, he said the tourists enjoyed local traditional music and taste of varieties of foods including the mouthwatering Peshawari Palao, Qahwah (Green Tea), lemon grass tea with an aroma of jasmine , Bengal tea, Kerala coffee and darjeeling spring bud at Qissa Khwani and returned back to Khan Klub for night stay.

Bakht Zada said Khan Klub had been formally converted into a full fledged hotel by a local influential Inayatullah Khan with support of an Irish American Martin Jay Davis in 1995 and has soon become the most ideal choice of foreign and domestic tourists.

The owners said they were ready to reserve its two upper storey for tourists if the provincial government provides financial support for its repair and renovation. The architecture and artwork of the historical building were badly affected by earthquakes, torrential rains and changing weather patterns and at least five to 10 million would be required for its complete renovation and conservation works. Its sophisticated artwork on exterior and interior designs besides its beautifully designed balconies required immediate renovations before it collapsed.

Its eight rooms with different colorful Names were totally different from one another. A room called the "Lapic Suite" consists of a large sitting room and bedroom artistically decorated with royal blue silk, damask and embroidered furnishings complimented by solid lazuli bowls and decorative tiles were centre of attraction of visitors.

This suite has an immediate excess to its past library containing books on the history and culture of the province especially of Peshawar and Khyber Pass. Another room is called "spinal' with a fireplace in winter, private balte-balcony, red beige and black embroidered silk furnishing. While entering the Morganite room with 22-feet ceiling, sikh styled windows and shutters open onto the private balcony, peach, cherry, cognac colored silk embroidered furniture with antique Russian bowls and filigreed brass lanterns, was a historic place to watch.

Another room called the "Tourmaline Suite" has three levels of carved antique glass windows and doors with a 22-feet ceiling and multi-colored silk and carpets furnishings. The "Topaz Suite '' room consists of a large sitting room and a second level sleeping bed, a large private bath and balcony fireplace and original oil paintings, cedar staircase and filigreed lanterns compliment the yellow damask furnishings was also losing its architectural value.

By visiting its "Garnet Room" a visitor had enjoyed the panoramic view of the old city of Peshawar and mountain ranges of Koh-e- Shalman. The room is decorated with garnet inlaid floor and saffron colored silk.

"Peridot" is another room with a 12-feet ceiling, a balcony and shuttered windows from where a fine view of the walled city could still be seen. The "Ruby Suite" is a two-level black granitic suite with a lovely second level and private balcony with oil paintings and red silk covered furnishing that has inspired many.

There was a Mughal era restaurant, where the guests sat on takiyas (pillows) and enjoyed KP's traditional live musical shows in the form of Rubab and Tabla besides popular Khattak dance, also needing the attention of concerned authorities for conservation and repair works.

Bakhtzada said that 1868 ancient houses, monuments and religious places in KP including Khan Klub have been included in the protected list and its architecture would be kept preserved. He said the KP government has completed a cultural heritage trail project under which 500 meters long trail from ancient Ghanta Ghar to Gor Gathri has been renovated including centuries-old buildings, houses and shops besides establishment of a food street at Namak Mandai Peshawar.

"The trail started at the historical Ghanta Ghar and passed through ancient Bazaar-e-Kalaan and primordial Mohallah Sethian with a number of beautifully architectural houses constructed by wealthy Sethi family way back in 1880s." Sethi house with a unique woodwork has been purchased by the government keeping in view of its historical significance and was opened for tourists after establishment of a museum in it. The renovation of Ali Mardan Khan Valley built during the British era at cantonment was also completed besides ancient inns of Mughal period at Gor Kathri at Peshawar.

Under the heritage project, he said the facade or outer appearances of 85 heritage buildings of Mughal, British and Sikh period with a cultural and historical touch have been renovated.

The experts requested the KP cultural and tourism authority and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation to come forward and financially support owners of such buildings to conserve Khan Klub like architectural wonders of Pakistan.