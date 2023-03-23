UrduPoint.com

Khan Need To Face Court Trials Instead Of Misleading Nation With Baseless Propaganda: SAPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Khan need to face court trials instead of misleading nation with baseless propaganda: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan should face court trials instead of misleading the nation through lies and baseless propaganda against state institutions.

"If Khan obeys the law and constitution so much, he should appear before the court as per orders," he said while talking to a private news channel.

Imran Khan was trying to create political instability through lawlessness in the country, the SAPM claimed, adding, he was not only criticizing the politicians but also defaming the national security institutions.

Niazi and his supporters should express patience and wait for the next general elections which would be held on time, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said that strict action would be taken against all those involved in activities contrary to the law and the Constitution.

To another question, he replied that Imran Khan was responsible for price hike, increased debt and economic crisis in the country, adding, PTI did record corruption to destabilise the country.

Masses were facing problems and inflation due to tough conditions placed by the IMF in an agreement with the former PTI government, he alleged.

