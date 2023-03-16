Khan needs to surrender, instead of challenging writ of state: Senator Khuhro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Senator Nisar Khuhro on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan should surrender for a peaceful environment in the country instead of challenging the writ of the state.

Khan should end intermittent clashes between police and his party's workers outside his residence, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Khuhro said that every institution had the right to apprise the public about any fake propaganda against it, adding, the unconstitutional demands and conspiracies against the state institutions had been exposed in front of the public.

PTI leaders should not compromise their prestige just to support their leader's anti-state agenda, he said, adding, the people who take the law into their own hands would not be given any concession.