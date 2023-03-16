UrduPoint.com

Khan Needs To Surrender, Instead Of Challenging Writ Of State: Senator Khuhro

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Khan needs to surrender, instead of challenging writ of state: Senator Khuhro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Senator Nisar Khuhro on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan should surrender for a peaceful environment in the country instead of challenging the writ of the state.

Khan should end intermittent clashes between police and his party's workers outside his residence, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Khuhro said that every institution had the right to apprise the public about any fake propaganda against it, adding, the unconstitutional demands and conspiracies against the state institutions had been exposed in front of the public.

PTI leaders should not compromise their prestige just to support their leader's anti-state agenda, he said, adding, the people who take the law into their own hands would not be given any concession.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Police Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues du ..

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues during 2022

13 minutes ago
 Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

27 minutes ago
 IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Foru ..

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

28 minutes ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

28 minutes ago
 TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new poli ..

TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new policy for 2023-2025

58 minutes ago
 Al Ansari announces IPO price range starting at AE ..

Al Ansari announces IPO price range starting at AED1, subscription begins today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.