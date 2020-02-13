Khan Sahb Should Bridle His "Gallam Galoch" Brigade Before Reining In Social Media: PPP Leader Qamar Ul Zaman Kaira

PPP leader Qamar ul Zaman Kaira has said Imran Khan should bridle his "gallam galoch" Brigade before reining in social media

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) PPP leader Qamar ul Zaman Kaira has said Imran Khan should bridle his "gallam galoch" Brigade before reining in social media.Talking to media men on appearance of Bilawal before NAB here Thursday, Kaira said "Khan Sahb, bridle your gallam galoch Brigade.

Government wants to divert attention of nation. Bilawal has already given reply in the case in which he has been summoned.He held Bilawal is not bound to give reply as per some one wishes.He underlined economic crisis is intensifying day by day.

Government allies are abandoning it.

PPP leader Nayyar Bokhari said propaganda blitz has been unleashed against PPP leadership. NAB has not and will not be able to prove any thing against PPP leadership.

Notice is based on malafide intent.PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor said the real issue of the country is inflation. Why the price of sugar is Rs 86 per kilogram.Sherry Rehman said government should stop cutting jokes with the people. Government says " we will being gold from Reko diq which will help put leash on economic crisis. Banigala property be got regularized.