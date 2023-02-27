Khan should surrender first for 'Jail Bharo' tehreek: Tahira Aurangzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Tahira Aurangzeb Monday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan should surrender first in 'Jail Bharo' Tehreek then support his party workers, especially the youth who are disappointed.

She expressed these words while talking to ptv news channel on Monday.

She said IK does not want to get arrested and had named the Jail Bharo movement after the party's workers, adding, PTI's senior leadership is seeking bail from the courts and asking their supporters to get arrested.

Imran Khan's only aim is to use the innocent youth workers for his conspiracy, she added.

The 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' was a flopped circus show where PTI's leaders and MPAs were seen taking pictures and videos inside the prison vans and when they saw the police were coming to arrest them, they ran away.

MNA further warned that government will not allow those who attempt to hold the nation hostage for their personal gains.

Replying to a question, she said the PML-N workers' convention has already started by Maryum Nawaz, adding, we are not afraid of elections and that her party is ready to contest elections and will win with a majority of seats.

She also mentioned that the party's supremo Nawaz Sharif and his wife Begum Kalsoom Nawaz had the historic struggle for the country and they had launched a successful tehreek in past as well.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had always brought the country out of a quagmire, and again PML-N under his leadership would revive the economic situation soon, she expressed her confidence.

The public is now fed-up of listening to the conspiracy mantra of the PTI chief, she said, adding, without Mian Nawaz Sharif, the situation cannot improve. People must prepare, Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan very soon.