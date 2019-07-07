UrduPoint.com
Khan Sopori Again Arrested In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 03:30 PM

Khan Sopori again arrested in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian police on Sunday arrested senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and lodged him at Sadar Police Station, Sopore, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

A huge contingent of Indian police raided the residence of 75 years old Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and arrested him, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The aged Hurriyat leader was suffering from multiple ailments. The authorities have already confiscated his house. His family described his arrest as political vendetta.

