Khan Sopori, Shabbir Dar Arrested In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Indian police on Sunday arrested senior Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Shabbir Ahmad Dar along with several activists in Baramulla district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The arrests were made during police raids on their houses in Sopore. The detainees were shifted to Sopore police station, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, normal life continues to suffer in the occupied territory due to the ongoing military lockdown and suspension of broadband internet on 196th consecutive day. Media reports have confirmed that Indian paramilitary and Central Reserve Police Force have started using drones during cordon and search operations in the occupied Kashmir.

A delegation, led by APHC leader Khawaja Firdous Ahmad Wani, visited Badgam and condoled with the family members of Kashmiri freedom leader, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali, who was killed by Indian agencies in a mosque in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Thursday.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was hell bent upon suppressing the Kashmiris' freedom movement through military might.

