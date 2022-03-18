UrduPoint.com

Khan Standing Firm: Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Khan standing firm: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing firm on his principles and for the self-determination of the country.

Shedding light on the ongoing circumstances in the country between the government and opposition, he in his tweet said, "Whatever is happening today had to happen. I knew this three years ago that these thieves (opposition) can't see the Captain (Khan) in power.

He said some were giving excuses of unfaithfulness while some of betrayal.

"But the real thing is that Khan will stand firm on his principles and for Pakistan's self-determination," he said.

