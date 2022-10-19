Khan stands exposed in front of public: Uzma Bokhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Uzma Bokhari Wednesday said that the real face of Imran Khan had finally been exposed in front of the people.

Replying to a question about torture on Shahbaz Gill, she emphasized that he had to prove his evidence of medical report of torture.

'He had been playing tricks with people in order to win their sympathies,' she said while talking to a private news channel.

'Imran Khan was frustrated and wanted to come back in political power through marches and sit-ins but he would never succeed in his mission,' she added.

She also said that Imran Khan had been misguiding the public only to achieve his own personal interests.