Khan to face consequences if not follow rules & regulations: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said Imran Khan would face consequences if he would not follow rules and regulations in conducting long march in federal capital as he was misguiding the public.

Talking to a private news channel he said,"Imran Khan is trying to create chaos in the country through different tactics and hurling threat of launching a long march towards Islamabad,".

"Imran Khan is not above the law," he added.

He said Pakistani law would be applied equally for every citizen and in case of violation.

To a question about the U-turns of Imran Khan, he said that PTI leader had made contradictory statements on many occasions.