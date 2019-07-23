Khan-Trump meeting opens new era of development: Ghulam Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said Pak-US relations entered into a new phase that would help resolve the decade-old outstanding issue of Kashmir and would open new doors of prosperity for the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said Pak-US relations entered into a new phase that would help resolve the decade-old outstanding issue of Kashmir and would open new doors of prosperity for the country.

Talking to a private news channel he said the incumbent government made history with every passing day and PM Khan proved as a loyal and sincere leader for the country, adding that he showed the sympathy towards masses.

He further said Imran-Trump meeting portrayed a soft image of the Pakistan around the world, adding, the bilateral relations would help enhance trade and investment that would boost ailing national economy.

Replying to a question regarding the decision of wrapping the passengers' luggage, he said,"the suggestions were under discussion over the passengers' demand for the safety and other security issues" adding that the decision had been withdrawn.