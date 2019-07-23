UrduPoint.com
Khan-Trump' S Meeting To Rebuild Trust Of European Countries On Pak : SAPM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:55 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump's positive remarks for Prime Minister Khan proved his credibility that would rebuild trust of the European countries on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump's positive remarks for Prime Minister Khan proved his credibility that would rebuild trust of the European countries on Pakistan.

In an exclusive talk with Radio Pakistan he said Khan-Trump meetings would develop a personal relationship among them, which was necessary to take bilateral relations forward.

He expressed hope that relations between Pakistan and the United States would improve fast in near future.

He mentioned the statement of the US President on Kashmir was unexpected, adding, he had confidence that a significant progress would be made for resolution of the Kashmir issue during the PTI government's term.

To a question, Naeem-ul-Haq said Pakistan was making sincere efforts for resolution of the Afghan conflict. He said the US President may visit Pakistan when a final agreement on the Afghan issue was reached.

Responding to a question about bilateral trade, the Special Assistant said there was a great potential for enhancing trade between Pakistan and the United States.

He said Pakistan could export agricultural products to the United States and thetwo countries could also expand co-operation in the field of science and technology.

