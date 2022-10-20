Khan urged to abide by rule of law for conducting long march:Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Dr Musadik Malik Thursday urged Imran Khan to abide by rule of law for conducting a long march.

Talking about Azam Khan Swati recent statement, he said there was an ambiguity that what khan and his members wanted to do whether they conduct long march mere for elections or something else,he said while talking to private news channel.

Replying to a question about economic stability in the country he said the incumbent government was committed to overcome the financial crisis as imposed by the previous government.

Musadiq further elaborated that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman should adopt civilized way to lodge protest demonstration adding that violating law and order situation in the Federal capital would not be allowed at any cost.