UrduPoint.com

Khan Used State Institutions To Target His Political Opponents: Talal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Khan used state institutions to target his political opponents: Talal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry Monday criticized that PTI chief Imran Khan during his tenure as Prime Minister had used state institutions including NAB to target his opponents for his personal vested interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan tried to pressurize his opponent political parties and created drama in the name of accountability for four years.

" Khan exploited state institutions to run his government and pressurize his political rivals", he added"Imran Khan was a conspirator and had the desire to hatch a conspiracy against Pakistan, he said, adding, lies, drama and hypocrisy" are the hallmarks of Khan's politics".

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Talal Chaudhry Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

2 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.