Khan used state institutions to target his political opponents: Talal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry Monday criticized that PTI chief Imran Khan during his tenure as Prime Minister had used state institutions including NAB to target his opponents for his personal vested interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan tried to pressurize his opponent political parties and created drama in the name of accountability for four years.

" Khan exploited state institutions to run his government and pressurize his political rivals", he added"Imran Khan was a conspirator and had the desire to hatch a conspiracy against Pakistan, he said, adding, lies, drama and hypocrisy" are the hallmarks of Khan's politics".