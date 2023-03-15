Khan using party workers as shield to avoid arrest: PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Maiza Hameed on Wednesday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly using his party workers as a "shield" to avoid arrest.

"Imran Khan needs to appear before the court like other political leaders and get his case proceeded as per law. He should not worry if he is not involved in any crime," she said while talking to a private news channel.

"The PTI supporters are creating a serious law and order situation by not following court orders and harassing the law enforcers and damaging state machinery," the MNA said.

"Imran Khan is known for leveling baseless allegations against political opponents and the PML-N's top leadership was victimized during his four-year tenure," she added.

"The government will make an example out of anyone who tries to take the law into their own hands," she said in response to a question.