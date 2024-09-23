Khana Badosh Café Host Reference On Novel ‘ Siyah Heeray’
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Khana Badosh writer’s café in its weekly literary series hosted a reference on the novel ‘Siyah Heeray’ (Black Diamonds) other day,
Professor Amar Sindhoo moderated the session while eminent writer Noor ul Huda Shah graced the occasion as a Chief guest
Author of the book Samina Nazeer and Shama Askari expressed their views on the book and young writer Raja Rasheed read quotes of the book.
Amar Sindhoo introducing the theme of novel said that apparently it reflects that novel only features real Black diamonds but it portraits Boogie population residing there ascertaining their living and life style as the author had been living un Africa almost two decades and observed so many things and communicated in her book.
Noor ul Huda Shah lauded the efforts of Samina Nazeer for creating a classical novel which had also been translated in English language, however it should be translated in Sindhi Language to catch more specially Sindhi readers as well.
A large number of eminent writers, intellectuals, journalists, teachers and students attended the literary session.
APP/nsm
