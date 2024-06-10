Open Menu

Khana Badosh Café Pays Tribute To Suraya Makhdoom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Khana Badosh writer’s café in its weekly literary series hosted a condolence reference in memory of Scholar Suraya Makhdoom.

People belonging to various political thoughts and Contemporary aides of Suraya Makhdoom participated the session and paid glowing tribute to her.

Dr. Irfana Malah in her presidential address highlighting different aspects of Suraya said that Suraya was a very active woman and politics was her identity, although she lived outside of Sindh however her Sindh and nationalist ideologies remained center of her thinking.

One of the contemporary political aides of Suraya Dr.Qamar Rajper said that She was inspired by political philosophy of G.M Syed and always played a vital role for strengthening political norms. He said although Suraya played a highly active role in abroad but also meet her old political friends in annual Ayaz Melo

Naseem Jalabni said that the role played by Suraya Makhdoom as a teacher in mehran University would be remembered long time .

Dr. Abdul majeed Chandio said that Suraya remained attached with her Party and ideologies till the last sigh of her life.

Singer Mazhar Hussain.Naseer Mirza, Ismail Wassan, Imdad Chandio, Badar Channa, Comrade Nazir Qureshi, Hafeez Qureshi and Wahid Kandhro also spoke on the occasion.

Dr. hameed Soomro, Imtiaz Ali Veesar, Syed Fida Hussain Shah, Darya Khan Pirzado, Abdul Sami Chandio, Fahim Noonari, Noor Baladi, Dr. Haseen Musarat, Mrs. Qeemat Sindhi, Qeemat Sindhi, Dr. Naseema Munir, Munir Chandio, Nasir Ali Panhwar, Ghulam Mustafa Abbasi, Engineer Sarang Raam, Dr. Maliha, Naveed Ahmed, RasoolBux Thebo, Altaf Raja, Waheed Chandio and others attended condolence reference.

