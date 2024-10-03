Khana Badosh Café To Hold Session On Novelist Kafka On Oct 6
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Khana Badosh writer’s café in its weekly series of literary sessions will hold an event titled ‘Century of Franz Kafka’ (1940-2024) on 6th October (Sunday).
Professor Amar Sindhoo will moderate the session while eminent writers Akber Leghari, Naveed Sandeelo and Kaleem Butt will express their views.
Franz Kafka was an Austrian-Czech novelist and writer from Prague.He is widely regarded as a major figure of 20th-century literature.
His work fuses elements of realism and the fantastic.His best known works include the novella The Metamorphosis and novels The Trial and The Castle.
