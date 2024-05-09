Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 12

Khana Badosh writer’s café in its weekly literary session to hold a unique segment ‘Aatam katha ja waraq’ Pages of autobiography on May 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Khana Badosh writer’s café in its weekly literary session to hold a unique segment ‘Aatam katha ja waraq’ Pages of autobiography on May 12.

Eminent speakers Zarab Hyder, Akber Soomro and Dr Mehmood Mughal will read their pages based on their autobiography.

Intellectual Amar Sindhoo will moderate the session.

APP’/nsm