Khana Badosh Cafe Holds Lecture Programme On Imdad Hussaini’s Poetry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) KhanA Badosh writer’s café in its continued lireary sessions organized a a lecture program on the topic “ Adolesense, creative Metaphor in the poetry of Imdad Hussaini".
Eminent writer Amar Sindhoo was the key speaker on the occasion while Prof. Dr. Sahar Imdad presided over the event
Amar Sindhoo said that some constant metaphors in Imdad Hussaini’s poetry can be used for youth, like the metaphor of a cigarette, which is shortened to full of caffeine. Youth is the energy to destroy the old and create the new.
Sahar Imdad said in his presidential speech that Imdad was a legendary poet whose creative beauty, art and body of his poetic experience also needs to be written because whatever the poet chooses is in front of you in the form of poetry.
Among the participants in the program were Imdad Chandio, Professor Zowar Naqvi, Abid, Anand, Qamar Rajpar, Nasir Panhor, Akbar Soomro, Wahid Kandharo, Irfana Malah, Hussain Musarat, Nilofar Bhutto, Dr.
Pyaar Ali Jatoi, Madan Lal, Bhawani, Darshan, Muhammad Majid. , Abdul Ghaziz, Asadullah, Fariq Ahmed, Nooruddin, Waheed Chandio, Gul Aweez Jan, Muhammad Anas, Farah Baloch, Rahela Baloch, At the end of the program, Bhader Abro Imdad Hussaini sang a poem on the guitar which included his own composition. Badruddin Rattar, Ashraf Jamali, Daniel Ahmed, Muneeb Qureshi, Fida Hussain, Mahesh Kumar, Raheel Lako, Zamir Mughal, Shahid Sodharo, Mureed Hussain Careo, Ghulam Mujtabi Katti, Mir Hassan, Ajmal Hussain, Abeer Shah, Tahra Joyo, Mahin Khalid, Mansoor Ahmed, Gul Sindhi, Dr. Makhmour Bukhari, Hussamuddin Mirani, Niaz Ahmed Rahkaru, Shabbir Kokar, Ali Nawaz Bhanbharu, Manish Ranmalani, Larib Ustaro, Shahjhan Hangujo, Aftab Hussain, Elahi Bakhsh Jakro, Arshad Ali Lochi, Irfan Ali, Irshad Ali, Bilawal Kosu, Muhammad Yaqub Kosu, Sahil Kumar, Ghulam Fareed Lashari, Kamlesh Kumar participated.
At the end of the program, Bahadur Abro Imdad Hussaini sang a poem on the guitar which included his composition.
