Khana Badosh Cafe Pays Glowing Tribute To Poet Saindad Sand
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 12:20 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Khana Badosh writer’s café in its weekly literary session have paid glowing tribute to eminent Sindhi poet Saindad Sand on Sunday
Intellectual Amar Sindhoo moderated the session while key speakers including Taj Joyo, Heman Das Chandani Daulat Ram Khatri, Karim Faqeer and daughter of Saaindad sand Tehreem Saand expressed their views, Amar Sindhoo said that though poets were seprated physically but spiritually they always remain among us and being remembered by paying tribute.
She said that poetry of Saaindaad will be listened in bhats of Thar and songs of Thari singers. She said that poetry of Saaindaad not only reflects Thar desert but also narrates his own life full of lonliness, separation and pains.
Heman Das Chandani said that Saaindaad was a sensitive poet as well as a god teacher.
He said that Saindad was among those teachers who motivated students as well as literary minded people towards literature..
Daulat Ram Khatri said that Saindad beloged to poor family but with his untiring hard work became a teacher and elevated to the post of Principal Mithi College.
Eminent writer Taj Joyo sharing his views on Saain Dad Poetry said that four poetry books of Saaindad are published.
Karim Faqir recalling his moments paid rich tribute to Saindad by singing his Ghazal
Literary session was attended among others by Dr. Irfana Malah, Shahnaz Shhedi, Dr. Haseen Musarat, Prof. Syed Zawar Naqvi, Dr. Imdad, Dr. SoomarMangriyo, Dr. Prof. Abdul Majeed Chandio, Pir Ubaid rashdi, Chelaa Raam,. Wagho mal Meghwar, Vinod Kumar Chandani( Mithi), Dr. Ashok Devani , Bhemraaj Sotahar, Nasir Ali Panhwer.
