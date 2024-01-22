Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold conversation with Poetess Sarwat Zahra on 26 Jan

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Khana Badosh writer’s café in its ‘meet the author’ series to be held a conversation with eminent Poetess Sarwat Zahra on 26th January (Friday) at 4.30 pm.

According to a press release issued here, Amar Sindhu will be the Moderator of the literary session and Renowned intellectual Jami Chandio will be the Speaker While Poetess Sarwat Zahra will recite her poetry on the occasion.

