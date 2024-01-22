Khana Badosh Writer’s Café To Hold Conversation With Poetess Sarwat Zahra On 26 Jan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Khana Badosh writer’s café in its ‘meet the author’ series to be held a conversation with eminent Poetess Sarwat Zahra on 26th January (Friday) at 4.30 pm.
According to a press release issued here, Amar Sindhu will be the Moderator of the literary session and Renowned intellectual Jami Chandio will be the Speaker While Poetess Sarwat Zahra will recite her poetry on the occasion.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO, police conduct operation in Jiya Bagga, arrest 10 power pilferers39 seconds ago
-
Chinese Vice FM calls on COAS, conveys China's satisfaction on CPEC projects' security42 seconds ago
-
Woman killed under tractor wheels45 seconds ago
-
Minister emphasizes health security as fundamental right of citizens48 seconds ago
-
CM inspects LGH, Children Hospital upgradation51 seconds ago
-
CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for general election 202411 minutes ago
-
FESCO chief orders recovery teams to achieve targets11 minutes ago
-
21 held, 7kg hashish seized11 minutes ago
-
PPL funded Women Vocational Training Centre in Punjab commences operation11 minutes ago
-
Universal Periodic Review: Pakistan lauds Saudi Arabia's efforts to protect human rights11 minutes ago
-
Lahore police intensify crackdown on illegal arms, display21 minutes ago
-
IGP commits support for special children's sports initiatives21 minutes ago