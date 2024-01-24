Khana Badosh Writer’s Café to hold conversation with poetess Sarwat Zahra on 26 Jan

Khana Badosh Writer’s Café in its ‘meet the author’ series will hold a conversation with eminent poetess Sarwat Zahra on 26th January (Friday) at 4.30 pm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Khana Badosh Writer’s Café in its ‘meet the author’ series will hold a conversation with eminent poetess Sarwat Zahra on 26th January (Friday) at 4.30 pm.

According to a press release issued here, Amar Sindhu will be the Moderator of the literary session and renowned intellectual Jami Chandio will be the speaker.

Poetess Sarwat Zahra would recite her poetry on the occasion.