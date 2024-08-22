Open Menu

Khana Badosh Writer’s Café To Hold Lecture On Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai On August 23

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Khana Badosh Writer’s Café in its weekly literary session will hold a memorial lecture programme in connection with Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s annual Urs on 23 August (Friday) at 5.30 p.m.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, eminent Intellectual Taj Joyo will deliver an important lecture on the personality, literary contribution, poetry, and philosophical thoughts of great poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

