Khana Badosh Writer’s Café To Hold Literary Session On Ganoo Saamtani’s Book On 21 April
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 06:27 PM
Khana Badosh Writer’s Café in its weekly literary series will hold a study session on the book ‘ Hik Raah Hik Pathar’ based on the stories of eminent writer Ganoo Saamtani and compiled by Madad Ali Sindhi on 21st April (Sunday) at 4.30 pm
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Khana Badosh Writer’s Café in its weekly literary series will hold a study session on the book ‘ Hik Raah Hik Pathar’ based on the stories of eminent writer Ganoo Saamtani and compiled by Madad Ali Sindhi on 21st April (Sunday) at 4.
30 pm.
According to a press release issued here, Amar Sindhu will be the Moderator of the literary session and renowned intellectuals Madad Ali Sindhi, Taj Joyo and Dr. Sher Mehrani will be the speaker.
