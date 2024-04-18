Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold literary session on Ganoo Saamtani’s book on 21 April

Khana Badosh Writer’s Café in its weekly literary series will hold a study session on the book ‘ Hik Raah Hik Pathar’ based on the stories of eminent writer Ganoo Saamtani and compiled by Madad Ali Sindhi on 21st April (Sunday) at 4.30 pm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Khana Badosh Writer’s Café in its weekly literary series will hold a study session on the book ‘ Hik Raah Hik Pathar’ based on the stories of eminent writer Ganoo Saamtani and compiled by Madad Ali Sindhi on 21st April (Sunday) at 4.

30 pm.

According to a press release issued here, Amar Sindhu will be the Moderator of the literary session and renowned intellectuals Madad Ali Sindhi, Taj Joyo and Dr. Sher Mehrani will be the speaker.