Khana Badosh Writer’s Cafe’s weekly literary session held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Khana Badosh Writer’s Cafe’s weekly literary session was held here on another day in which eminent writers Prof.Aziz Kingraani and Anila Soomro were chief guests in the literary session while Amar Sindhu hosted the session.

Anila Soomro,Professor of the fresh water Biology department at Sindh University on the occasion said that in my view that the book ‘Indus Script on Stones’ written by Aziz Kingrani was a very important and countable venture.

Professor Aziz Kingrani sharing details about his literary work said that the roots of the Sindhi Language could be find in Vedak age.

About blurred history of Sindh Kingrani revealed that in Makli's graveyard, grave of Dolah Darya Khan did not belong to him but was wrongly portrayed with Dolah Darya Kha’s name.

Earlier, Hamid Lashari and Niaz Vighion presented flower buckets and traditional Sindhi Ajrak to the guest.

Lierary session was attended among others by Najma Panhwer, Abdulla Sethaar. Allah Bux Dars, Ali Nawaz Soomro, Aftab