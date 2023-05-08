Khana Farhang Iran to set up Arts & Culture Center at UAF: Jafar Rona

Mr. Jafar Ronas, Director General (DG) Khana Farhang Iran Lahore, has said that they intend to establish an Arts and Culture Center at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in order to foster connections between the people of the two countries for taking benefit from each other's experiences

He called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan at his chamber and addressed the first International Workshop on Calligraphy, Miniature Illumination organized by the Institute of Home Sciences, UAF.

He said that Iranian art consists of a history of 2000 years, which has undergone a process of change and has become modern.

He said that the doors of Khana Farhang Iran are opened for the students of UAF from where they can get training in art and Persian.

He said that Khana Farhang is committed to fully support the art training organized in UAF to increase capacity.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan appreciated the efforts of Khana Farhang Iran and expressed hope that cooperation with them would open up new avenue of development.

He said that the Institute of Home Sciences UAF is preparing talented artists who would play their effective role in the development of the country.

Dean food Nutrition and Home Sciences UAF Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt said that UAF not only provides the best manpower but also has a special place in the world in the field of research.

He said that relations with Iran in the field of education would set a bright chapter.

Dr. Ayesha Riaz, Fariha Ghaffar, Muhammad Ashraf Hira Khatat, Mahmood Rahimi, Mohammad Yasdani and Mohammad Jan Bakshi also spoke on the occasion.