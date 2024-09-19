KhanaBadosh Café to hold literary reference on novel ‘Siyah Heeray’ on Sep 22

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Khana Badosh writer’s café in its weekly literary series will hold a reference on the novel ‘Siyah Heeray’ (Black Diamonds) on 22nd September (Sunday) at 5.30 pm.

Professor Amar Sindhoo will moderate the session while Noor ul Huda Shah, author Samina Nazeer and Shama Askari will express their views on the book while eminent writer Raja Rasheed will read quotes of the book.

