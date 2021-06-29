Khanewal achieves target of typhoid vaccination

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Local health department on Tuesday informed to have achieved target of injecting typhoid vaccine to children from nine to 15 years of age.

Over 1.8 millions children were inoculated in total 18 union councils spreading across the district.

DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi reviewed the performance of campaign in a meeting convened here Tuesday.

He lauded the role and contribution of health department officials forsuccessfully concluding the campaign.

ADCR Muhammad Ikram along with officers from UNICCO and local district departments attended the meeting.