Khanewal Admin On High Alert After Gas Container Tragedy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Khanewal district administration has been put on high alert in the aftermath of the tragic gas container incident in Multan.
Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman has directed all gas refilling units to strictly implement safety measures to prevent similar incidents. During a surprise inspection at a gas refilling unit near Niazi Chowk, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Khan and Civil Defense Officer Shakeeb Ahmed.
Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman instructed the Civil Defence Department to ensure that all gas refilling factories obtain safety compliance certificates.
She emphasized the need for strict preventive measures to avert incidents like the Multan tragedy.
She said that inspections of factories and industrial units have already begun and announced that the movement of LPG containers within urban areas has been banned to ensure public safety.
The district administration remains committed to taking stringent actions to safeguard lives and property, ensuring that all safety protocols are effectively enforced, she added.
