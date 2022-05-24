Khanewal: CM orders to complete development schemes on time

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said on Tuesday CM Punjab ordered to accomplish all development schemes initiated in the district on time

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said on Tuesday CM Punjab ordered to accomplish all development schemes initiated in the district on time.

Presiding over a meeting here, he warned contractors for using defective material while carrying out projects.

Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman while giving briefing on the occasion said that projects relating to health and education would be completed on priority basis.

Later, DC directed to chalk out new scheme of water cleanliness for the district as well. He said about 125 out of 134 new schemes for 2021-22 were given approval by the provincial authority.

DC sought repairing plan of Khanewal-Kabeer Walla road under community development plan from the authority concerned.