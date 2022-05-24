UrduPoint.com

Khanewal: CM Orders To Complete Development Schemes On Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Khanewal: CM orders to complete development schemes on time

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said on Tuesday CM Punjab ordered to accomplish all development schemes initiated in the district on time

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said on Tuesday CM Punjab ordered to accomplish all development schemes initiated in the district on time.

Presiding over a meeting here, he warned contractors for using defective material while carrying out projects.

Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman while giving briefing on the occasion said that projects relating to health and education would be completed on priority basis.

Later, DC directed to chalk out new scheme of water cleanliness for the district as well. He said about 125 out of 134 new schemes for 2021-22 were given approval by the provincial authority.

DC sought repairing plan of Khanewal-Kabeer Walla road under community development plan from the authority concerned.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Water Road All From

Recent Stories

NUST becomes first Pakistani university to join DC ..

NUST becomes first Pakistani university to join DCO

3 minutes ago
 realme C35 to Reign the Pakistani Smartphone Marke ..

Realme C35 to Reign the Pakistani Smartphone Market Following Global Domination

8 minutes ago
 Sherry underlines little recognition of persistent ..

Sherry underlines little recognition of persistently growing inequality througho ..

9 minutes ago
 Shanghai to resume offline business of shopping ma ..

Shanghai to resume offline business of shopping malls

9 minutes ago
 Rana Sana vows to keep Capital free of 'miscreants ..

Rana Sana vows to keep Capital free of 'miscreants'

9 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation to visit Rashakai Special Economic ..

ICCI delegation to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zones

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.