Khanewal District At Top In Digitalization Of Land Record

Published April 24, 2022

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :District Khanewal completed digital "Girdawari" (Crop Inspection Register) of 589 "muazajat" out of total 684, and remained at top at provincial level.

Senior member board of revenue, Babar Hayat Tarar, and Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan expressed satisfaction on performance of official of Revenue Department.

Khanewal district is at top in terms of entry of "Khasra"(Document where patwari enters the name of owner, cultivator,etc) at Punjab level.

The Deputy Commissioner, however, urged the staff to complete the digitalization of record as early as possible. Additional Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Sherazi hoped that Khanewal district would complete 100 digitalization of record within next few days.

