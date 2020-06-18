UrduPoint.com
Khanewal District Steering Committee Reviews Tiger Force's Performance

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

In a view to make Corona Tiger Force as model force, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi summoned District Steering Committee meeting to review its performance and modus operandi chalked out against coronavirus here Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :In a view to make Corona Tiger Force as model force, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi summoned District Steering Committee meeting to review its performance and modus operandi chalked out against coronavirus here Thursday.

Presiding over the meeting, DC instructed steering committee members to improve capacity of registered employees of Tiger Force remarkably. District President PTI Mehr Imran Parvez, ADCG, Assistant Commissioner and other members also ascended to participate in the meeting.

Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said steering committee members were played pivotal role for holding lockdown, SOPs and tightening noose around hoarders and checking regular petrol supply at petrol pumps. Assistant Commissioners were directed to improve connections with Tiger Force on regular basis.

PTI district president said PM Imran Khan himself was monitoring Tiger Force's performance. He said PTI's local leadership was with district administration for effectively implementation of policies chalked out in better interest of the masses.

