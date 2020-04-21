Khanewal distt to procure 284,000 tons of wheat

District Food Department set a target to procure 284,000 tons of wheat in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :District food Department set a target to procure 284,000 tons of wheat in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi along with District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmed Javed inspected different centres. A total of 14 wheat purchase centres have been established across the district.

The process of wheat purchase will commence from April 22.

The deputy commissioner while talking to media persons stated that the administration received 9422 applications for bags. However, they issued 422,000 bags so far. The wheat procurement target would be completed at all costs.

The administration got 12 cases registered against persons allegedly involved in taking wheat stock to other districts, concluded DC Sherazi.