UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khanewal Distt To Procure 284,000 Tons Of Wheat

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:02 PM

Khanewal distt to procure 284,000 tons of wheat

District Food Department set a target to procure 284,000 tons of wheat in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :District food Department set a target to procure 284,000 tons of wheat in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi along with District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmed Javed inspected different centres. A total of 14 wheat purchase centres have been established across the district.

The process of wheat purchase will commence from April 22.

The deputy commissioner while talking to media persons stated that the administration received 9422 applications for bags. However, they issued 422,000 bags so far. The wheat procurement target would be completed at all costs.

The administration got 12 cases registered against persons allegedly involved in taking wheat stock to other districts, concluded DC Sherazi.

Related Topics

April Media All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Administration lauds services of Corona Cell Incha ..

30 seconds ago

World community can now understand sufferings of K ..

33 seconds ago

Moscow City Mayor Obliges Residents With Flu Sympt ..

35 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Approaching 85,00 ..

22 minutes ago

Health Ministry partners with Google for COVID-19 ..

22 minutes ago

Over Rs10mln worth projects approved for graveyard ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.