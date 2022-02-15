UrduPoint.com

Khanewal Incident Culprits To Be Brought To Justice Just Like Sialkot Tragedy: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said the culprits involved in the Khanewal lynching incident would be brought to justice at all costs

A swift action against the culprits was being taken like that of the Sialkot incident as 112 suspects had been arrested so far while the rest would be behind the bar soon, he said while addressing a press conference.

Ashrafi said all the accused would be tried in the Anti-Terrorism Court, Multan for strict punishment in order to check the recurrence of such incidents in future.

He said it was totally unjustified to take law in one's own hand in the presence of blasphemy law as the state, not the public, had absolute jurisdiction to track down such culprits.

The whole nation, side by side the religious scholars, should play the due role to overcome the burgeoning menace of extremism and terrorism in the country, he added.

'Aman committees' might be formed across the country to maintain peace and religiously harmony, he suggested.

Ashrafi emphasized the need to implement the National Action Plan and Paigham-e-Pakistan in letter and spirit keeping in view the prevailing situation in the country.

>