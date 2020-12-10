Khanewal leads with distribution of Rs 359m among 29000 women under Ehsaas programme

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Khanewal was found to be leading the rest of the districts in Punjab in making payments to 75 per cent of the beneficiaries under Ehsaas Kifalat programme by completing distribution of cash assistance worth over Rs 359 million among exactly 29677 women to date.

Lodhran and Sheikhupura districts secured second and third berths respectively by covering 72 percent of the beneficiaries so far, says an official release issued here Thursday.

There were total 39,751 women beneficiaries in Khanewal district and of them 29,677 have received their cash assistance.

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi ordered Ehsaas Kifalat centre administration to make payments to the rest of the beneficiaries as early as possible while ensuring transparency and enforcing SOPs meant to check spread of novel coronavirus.