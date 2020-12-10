UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khanewal Leads With Distribution Of Rs 359m Among 29000 Women Under Ehsaas Programme

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Khanewal leads with distribution of Rs 359m among 29000 women under Ehsaas programme

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Khanewal was found to be leading the rest of the districts in Punjab in making payments to 75 per cent of the beneficiaries under Ehsaas Kifalat programme by completing distribution of cash assistance worth over Rs 359 million among exactly 29677 women to date.

Lodhran and Sheikhupura districts secured second and third berths respectively by covering 72 percent of the beneficiaries so far, says an official release issued here Thursday.

There were total 39,751 women beneficiaries in Khanewal district and of them 29,677 have received their cash assistance.

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi ordered Ehsaas Kifalat centre administration to make payments to the rest of the beneficiaries as early as possible while ensuring transparency and enforcing SOPs meant to check spread of novel coronavirus.

Related Topics

Punjab Sheikhupura Khanewal Women Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

5 minutes ago

Opp parties' resignations from assemblies won't da ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Says Signed Deal With Siemens Ene ..

5 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

5 minutes ago

Misuse of power not to be tolerated, RPO warns off ..

8 minutes ago

ADNOC, ExxonMobil sign agreement to collaborate on ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.