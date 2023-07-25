Open Menu

Khanewal-like Modern Forms To Benefit Small Farmers, Spread Scope Of GPI Across Pakistan: COAS

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday said the government of Pakistan in collaboration with the Army would create modern farms like Khanewal model farm that would benefit the small farmers and spread the scope of Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) across the country.

On the occasion of the opening ceremony of the Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm, the Chief of Army Staff gave an important speech to the participants.

The inauguration ceremony of Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm, a flagship project of Green Pakistan Initiative was attended by the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research as the Chief Guest whereas the COAS attended the event as Guest of Honour.

The Ceremony was also attended by Chief Minister Punjab, Government officials, agricultural experts, notable farmers and Senior Army Officials.

The Army Chief vowed to pull out Pakistan of the current crisis.

"Pakistanis are a proud, zealous and talented nation. All Pakistanis have rejected the beggar's bowl. Allah Almighty has bestowed Pakistan with all blessings. No power in the world can stop us from progressing. Agricultural revolution shall come in Pakistan, Inshallah," the Army Chief said.

He said a state was like a mother, and the relationship between the people and the state was that of love and respect. The COAS underscored that security and economy go hand in hand, whereas there was no concept of economy without security and vice versa.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, the Army Chief read Allama Iqbal's poetic verses and emphasized on the importance of every member of the society in the development of nation.

"~The destiny of nations is in the hands of individuals.

Every individual is the star of nation's destiny," he remarked.

According to details, subsequent to the establishment of 'Land Information Management System � Centre of Excellence', Launching of 'Green Pakistan Initiative at National Seminar on Food Security, today's inauguration of flagship farm was undertaken to ensure that Pakistan not only becomes food secure, it also produces enough surplus for exports, thereby contributing towards the national economy.

Agriculture experts including those from field crops, orchard, speciality corps, textile and livestock sectors appreciated the Government's wholeheartedness and Pak Army's assistance towards revolutionizing the agriculture sector. This is being done by promoting contemporary technology, collaboration of public and private sectors and trickling down dividends to the local farmers.

The participants hailed the event and the presence of experts, government representatives, academia, Industry and potential investors at the event.

The participants appreciated the efforts of setting up a state-of-the-art farm in a short time and introducing a new level of agriculture in Pakistan.

While interacting with the participants, COAS vowed to extend all out support to the Government of Pakistan for 'Green Pakistan Initiative' and bringing about Agricultural reforms.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Federal Minister for Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema also addressed the ceremony and later inaugurated the Model Farm and appreciated the efforts made by the FonGrow Management towards the establishment of mechanized and technological advanced farm which will be a role model for others to follow.

