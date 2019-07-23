UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khanewal Model Court Starts Recording Witnesses Via Video Link

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:46 PM

Khanewal Model court starts recording witnesses via video link

Model Court Khanewal started employing technology and recorded first witness via video link in one of the sixteen witnesses it recorded Tuesday in pursuit of dispensation of justice on a fast track basis

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Model Court Khanewal started employing technology and recorded first witness via video link in one of the sixteen witnesses it recorded Tuesday in pursuit of dispensation of justice on a fast track basis.

Model Criminal Trial Court presided by judge Ahsan Yaqoob Saqib decided eight criminal cases Tuesday and recorded the evidence of former Medical Officer Khanewal DHQ hospital Dr. Hamza via video link who was posted in Karachi these days in a case titled state vs Iqbal registered with PS city under section 324 PPC.

Complainants have largely welcomed the initiative of the model court to decide cases without delay.

Related Topics

Karachi Technology Khanewal Criminals National University Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese Vice President attend c ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with delegation from Sheik ..

1 hour ago

Ukrainian President Congratulates Johnson as Next ..

42 seconds ago

DHC visits civil hospital to review medical facili ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.