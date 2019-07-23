Khanewal Model court starts recording witnesses via video link

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Model Court Khanewal started employing technology and recorded first witness via video link in one of the sixteen witnesses it recorded Tuesday in pursuit of dispensation of justice on a fast track basis

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Model Court Khanewal started employing technology and recorded first witness via video link in one of the sixteen witnesses it recorded Tuesday in pursuit of dispensation of justice on a fast track basis.

Model Criminal Trial Court presided by judge Ahsan Yaqoob Saqib decided eight criminal cases Tuesday and recorded the evidence of former Medical Officer Khanewal DHQ hospital Dr. Hamza via video link who was posted in Karachi these days in a case titled state vs Iqbal registered with PS city under section 324 PPC.

Complainants have largely welcomed the initiative of the model court to decide cases without delay.