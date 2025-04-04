Khanewal occupies second berth in Punjab on KPIs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Khanewal district has secured second place across Punjab in the first quarter, January-March, of the year 2025 after its performance was evaluated on the key performance indicators (KPIs), introduced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The district secured 94.

12 points and commissioner Multan Amir Kraeem Khan has congratulated deputy commissioner Salma Suleman and the whole team for her guidance and leadership quality and the effort put in place by the team that made it happen, says an official release issued here Friday.

“The second position in Punjab was the result of untiring efforts made by all the departments and officials,” DC Salma Suleman said.

She said that serving the people would continue to be the main focus of the functionaries under guidance from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and added that hard work would bring more laurels to Khanewal.

APP/qbs