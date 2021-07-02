UrduPoint.com
Khanewal Police Busts Six Gangs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Khanewal police busts six gangs

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested twenty five accused hailing from six inter-provincial gangs involved in multiple offenses with recovered stolen goods worth Rs. 18 millions from their possession in June.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Khurrum Ali while speaking to presser arranged here on Friday hailed performance of local district police. He was flanked by DPO Muhammed Ali Waseem and DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

Khurrum Ali further said that all of the accused were arrested through secret information and by using modern technology.

Moreover,ten pistols with large number of bullets were also recovered from accused' custody, he said.

He handed over goods, vehicles and motorbikes to their real owners, who had approached to police stations for registering complaints on the occasion.

He said Punjab police was following zero tolerance policy against criminals to hold the society as crime free. He said, as a police force they were ready to meet any challenge.

He vowed to continue indiscriminate operation against criminal mafia in future aswell.

More Stories From Pakistan

