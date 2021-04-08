UrduPoint.com
Khanewal Police Held 16 Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

Khanewal police held 16 criminals

District police have arrested 16 criminals belonged to six gangs, with tracing 24 cases out of which Rs. 2,251,500 recovered as stolen money from the accused in month of March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :District police have arrested 16 criminals belonged to six gangs, with tracing 24 cases out of which Rs. 2,251,500 recovered as stolen money from the accused in month of March.

According to monthly official report, 179 wanted proclaimed offenders were arrested both belonging to A and B categories.

About 88 cases were registered with respective police stations for keeping illegal arms. Three klashankoves, 69 pistols, five rifles, 11 guns, one revolver and 500 bullets were recovered from them.

Police have registered 180 cases against drugs pushers. More than 2Kg heroin, 150 Kg churs and nine distilleries were unearthed from different spots of the district.

At least 14 cases were registered over amplifier violation act and 30 gamblers held with thousands rupees stake money.

