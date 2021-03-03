Khanewal police holds 36 criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The district police claimed to have nabbed 36 criminals hailing from twelve notorious gangs in past couple of months, according to official report issued here on Wednesday.

They had been booked in 56 miscellaneous cases including burglary, theft, murder, rape and kidnap for ransom.

Two cases of blind murder were traced, with 267 proclaimed offenders both from A and B categories were arrested from different locations of the district during the said time period, said the report.

The valuable goods worth Rs 5,258,505 were recovered from all of the arrested outlaws. The weapons of different types including one Kalashnikov, 125 pistols, two rifles, four revolvers and 500 bullets were recovered from their possession.

The district police had registered 223 drugs cases including 7.5 kg heroin, 328 kg churs, 2797 litres liquor and unearthed 11 distilleries.

DPO Muhammad Waseem vowed to make the district crime free and create exemplary law and order situation.