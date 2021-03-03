UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khanewal Police Holds 36 Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Khanewal police holds 36 criminals

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The district police claimed to have nabbed 36 criminals hailing from twelve notorious gangs in past couple of months, according to official report issued here on Wednesday.

They had been booked in 56 miscellaneous cases including burglary, theft, murder, rape and kidnap for ransom.

Two cases of blind murder were traced, with 267 proclaimed offenders both from A and B categories were arrested from different locations of the district during the said time period, said the report.

The valuable goods worth Rs 5,258,505 were recovered from all of the arrested outlaws. The weapons of different types including one Kalashnikov, 125 pistols, two rifles, four revolvers and 500 bullets were recovered from their possession.

The district police had registered 223 drugs cases including 7.5 kg heroin, 328 kg churs, 2797 litres liquor and unearthed 11 distilleries.

DPO Muhammad Waseem vowed to make the district crime free and create exemplary law and order situation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Law And Order Drugs Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory ag ..

6 minutes ago

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

11 minutes ago

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

24 minutes ago

Nepal wants direct flights with Pakistan to promot ..

9 minutes ago

Corona-virus variant first detected in Brazil more ..

9 minutes ago

Table tennis championship held at GCWUF

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.