Khanewal police recover Rs3.6m stolen goods

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Acting on the directives and guidelines of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak, the Khanewal police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements, achieving significant success in recent operations.

In a major breakthrough, Jahanian Police arrested two suspects involved in a string of robbery incidents and two others linked to cattle theft. The operations led to the recovery of stolen cattle, motorcycles, and cash worth a total of Rs. 3.6 million.

According to a press release from the DPO's office, Ismail Kharak had taken serious notice of the rising incidents of robberies and cattle theft in Jahanian and its surrounding areas. He directed the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and Station House Officer (SHO) to ensure the protection of public lives and property while utilizing all available resources to apprehend the culprits.

Following these instructions, SHO Jahanian Ashraf Gul assembled a dedicated team of skilled and diligent police officers. After tireless efforts and the use of intelligence resources, the team successfully apprehended two members of the Sohail Gang, identified as Muhammad Sohail, son of Muhammad Arshad (resident of Chak 150/10R), and Muhammad Ali, son of Wazir Ali (resident of Chak 142/10R).

In a separate operation, two active suspects, Ramzan and Riaz, involved in cattle theft, were also arrested.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in numerous criminal activities. Police recovered stolen cattle worth Rs. 2.2 million, eight motorcycles valued at Rs. 800,000, and Rs. 600,000 in cash. The investigations further led to the resolution of 40 registered cases.

DPO Ismail Kharak highlighted that a district-wide anti-crime campaign is underway, with specialized teams formed to eliminate criminal networks. He assured the public that individuals involved in other crimes would also be brought to justice soon.

The DPO also addressed the issue of false reporting, urging the public to refrain from making baseless robbery calls to the police helpline. "Investigations often reveal such cases to be personal disputes, yet they contribute to unwarranted criticism of the police. I request the journalist community to support the police by adopting a positive and responsible reporting approach. This collaboration will significantly enhance the delivery of justice," he added.

Commending SHO Ashraf Gul and his team for their efforts, DPO Ismail Kharak expressed his commitment to a crime-free Khanewal.