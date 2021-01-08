Khanewal police seize 186Kg charas, arrest 3 peddler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khanewal Police recovered 186 kg charas and arrested three drug peddlers of inter-provisional gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Khanewal Police recovered 186 kg charas and arrested three drug peddlers of inter-provisional gang.

The police received a secret information that accused were supplying drug in different cities of Punjab.

To which, DPO Khanewal Muhammad Ali Waseem constituted teams to arrest the peddlers. Police stopped a car and a truck and during checking recovered 186 Kg charas which was hidden in secret parts of the vehicles.

The police also arrested three drug peddler namely Kareemullah , Asadullah, Khushhaal Khan.

Further necessary action and interrogation are underway.