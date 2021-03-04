Khanewal ready to vaccinate elderly people against coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The district health department has finalized arrangements to vaccinate elderly people above the age of 60 against novel coronavirus.

Additional deputy commissioner (revenue) Ikram Malik, presiding over a meeting to finalize building to set up vaccination counters, said here Thursday that vaccination process would begin soon.

He said that elderly people who had got themselves registered via 1166 helpline number would be vaccinated under the upcoming vaccination drive.

He said that a suitable building would be selected soon to set up vaccination counters.

Assistant commissioner Kabirwala Khurram Hameed, AC Jahanian Babar Suleman, CEO Health Dr. Maria, and other officials attended the meeting.