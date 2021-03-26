UrduPoint.com
Khanewal Rescuers Return Rs 50,000 To Injured Man's Family

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Khanewal rescuers return Rs 50,000 to injured man's family

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Khanewal rescuers handed over Rs 50,000 cash to the family of an injured man they had rescued two days ago from Pirowal, Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday.

Rescue 1122 Jawans had reached Pirowal after receiving information about a man lying in injured condition near the railway line two days back.

The injured was shifted to civil hospital after first aid treatment and rescuers also took Rs 50,000 cash they had found from his pocket. Rescuers searched for his family and returned the cash to them on Friday, the spokesman said adding that the family thanked the rescuers for their prompt service and honesty and termed their presence as a blessing.

More Stories From Pakistan

