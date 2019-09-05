Khanewal set to organise Defence, Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The central ceremony of Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day will be held on Friday (Sept 6) at Government Commerce College here.

Special invitations have been given to families of martyrs, who protected the country by sacrificing their lives.

A large number of local parliamentarians, as well as Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry and Deputy Police Officer (DPO) Umar Saeed Malik would participate in the ceremony.

A similar kind of ceremony would be arranged at the Government Islamia High school from 9 to 11 am, where a Naat competition would be held as an additional theme to revive the importance of the day.

The national anthem would be sung, followed by a walk arranged at conclusion of the ceremony.

Government Girls MC High School would hold dialogue and speeches on the Defense Day here, from 9 to 11am. Government High School Jahanian, Government Model High School Mian Channu and Government High School Kabeer Wala have also completed arrangements to observe the day with zeal and zest.